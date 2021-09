Wine-Staging 6.18 Released With 616 Patches Atop Upstream

Building off yesterday's Wine 6.18 development release is now the next Wine-Staging installment that has more than six hundred extra patches on top.Wine-Staging 6.18 has 616 patches on top of the upstream Wine code-base. This comes after a number of patches were recently upstreamed around NTOSKRNL, Shell32, PSAPI, and other components.New to staging with the v6.18 release includes:- Implementing FltBuildDefaultSecurityDescriptor to fix at least the nProtect anti-virus software from crashing.- A Wininet fix to prevent the GameMaker Studio game LevelHead from crashing on start-up.- Fixing the game Beneath A Steel Sky's and potentially other ScummVM games by implementing SAPI's ISpObjectToken-CreateInstance.- SAPI additions should also fix the game Axiom Verge 2 from crashing on start-up too.As always, the latest Wine and Wine-Staging downloads are available from WineHQ.org