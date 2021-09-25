Wine-Staging 6.18 Released With 616 Patches Atop Upstream

Building off yesterday's Wine 6.18 development release is now the next Wine-Staging installment that has more than six hundred extra patches on top.
Wine-Staging 6.18 has 616 patches on top of the upstream Wine code-base. This comes after a number of patches were recently upstreamed around NTOSKRNL, Shell32, PSAPI, and other components.
New to staging with the v6.18 release includes:
- Implementing FltBuildDefaultSecurityDescriptor to fix at least the nProtect anti-virus software from crashing.
- A Wininet fix to prevent the GameMaker Studio game LevelHead from crashing on start-up.
- Fixing the game Beneath A Steel Sky's and potentially other ScummVM games by implementing SAPI's ISpObjectToken-CreateInstance.
- SAPI additions should also fix the game Axiom Verge 2 from crashing on start-up too.
As always, the latest Wine and Wine-Staging downloads are available from WineHQ.org.
3 Comments