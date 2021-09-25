Wine-Staging 6.18 Released With 616 Patches Atop Upstream
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 25 September 2021 at 05:52 AM EDT. 3 Comments
WINE --
Building off yesterday's Wine 6.18 development release is now the next Wine-Staging installment that has more than six hundred extra patches on top.

Wine-Staging 6.18 has 616 patches on top of the upstream Wine code-base. This comes after a number of patches were recently upstreamed around NTOSKRNL, Shell32, PSAPI, and other components.

New to staging with the v6.18 release includes:

- Implementing FltBuildDefaultSecurityDescriptor to fix at least the nProtect anti-virus software from crashing.

- A Wininet fix to prevent the GameMaker Studio game LevelHead from crashing on start-up.

- Fixing the game Beneath A Steel Sky's and potentially other ScummVM games by implementing SAPI's ISpObjectToken-CreateInstance.

- SAPI additions should also fix the game Axiom Verge 2 from crashing on start-up too.

As always, the latest Wine and Wine-Staging downloads are available from WineHQ.org.
3 Comments
Related News
Wine 6.18 Released With HID Joystick Enabled By Default
Wine 6.17 Released With Better HiDPI Support For Built-In Apps
Wine-Staging 6.16 Implements Two More D3DX Functions To Help Some Windows Games
Wine 6.16 Released With Better HiDPI Theming, Initial HID-Based Joystick Backend
Wine Reflink Support Continues To Be Worked On For Significant Space Savings
Wine 6.15 Released With More PE Conversion Work, More 32-bit To 64-bit Thunks
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Finally Shifting To "Upstream First" Linux Kernel Approach For Android Features
Multiple Games Are Now Working With RADV's Ray-Tracing Code
Red Hat Is Hiring So Linux Can Finally Have Good HDR Display Support
That Didn't Take Long: KSMBD In-Kernel File Server Already Needs Important Security Fix
AMD + Valve Focusing On P-State / CPPC Driver With Schedutil For Better Linux Efficiency
Experimenting Is Underway For Rust Code Within Mesa
GNOME 41 Released With Wayland Improvements, More Performance Tuning
The Current State Of Intel Discrete Graphics On Linux: Almost "Fully Functional"