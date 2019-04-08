Friday's release of Wine 4.6 was exciting in that it started merging the code for WineD3D Vulkan support, now supports a shared Wine-Mono, and other big ticket work. Wine-Staging 4.6 is now available as the latest experimental patches re-based atop the latest upstream Wine. This Wine-Staging update is quite exciting in its own right.
Getting us excited about this Wine-Staging update is better performance out of multi-threaded games and applications due to a reworked implementation in Wine of the Windows synchronization primitives. We hope the testing pans out well and that optimized implementation will make it into upstream Wine soon and obviously Valve's Proton. Highlights of Wine-Staging 4.6 include:
- Better performance out of multi-threaded applications, stemming from a five year old bug report around the synchronization primitives implemented by Wine. Now though these synchronization primitives have been optimized by re-implementing them atop the Linux Eventfd primitives. This should be a huge win for multi-threaded Windows programs, including games. It's not enabled by default right now with Wine-Staging but requires setting the WINEESYNC=1 environment variable.
- A fix for a six-year-old bug affecting the Steam version of Warframe.
- Fixes for the League of Legends game.
- Wine joystick fixes around recognizing wheel / gas / brake axes inputs for Windows games.
Wine-Staging 4.6 still is reverting the FAudio implementation until it's been packaged by the key Linux distributions. Those wanting to try out Wine-Staging this weekend especially for performance testing can find the usual binary package offerings at WineHQ.org.
4 Comments