Wine-Staging 4.6 Brings Big Performance Improvement For Multi-Threaded Games / Apps
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 14 April 2019 at 08:00 AM EDT. 4 Comments
WINE --
Friday's release of Wine 4.6 was exciting in that it started merging the code for WineD3D Vulkan support, now supports a shared Wine-Mono, and other big ticket work. Wine-Staging 4.6 is now available as the latest experimental patches re-based atop the latest upstream Wine. This Wine-Staging update is quite exciting in its own right.

Getting us excited about this Wine-Staging update is better performance out of multi-threaded games and applications due to a reworked implementation in Wine of the Windows synchronization primitives. We hope the testing pans out well and that optimized implementation will make it into upstream Wine soon and obviously Valve's Proton. Highlights of Wine-Staging 4.6 include:

- Better performance out of multi-threaded applications, stemming from a five year old bug report around the synchronization primitives implemented by Wine. Now though these synchronization primitives have been optimized by re-implementing them atop the Linux Eventfd primitives. This should be a huge win for multi-threaded Windows programs, including games. It's not enabled by default right now with Wine-Staging but requires setting the WINEESYNC=1 environment variable.

- A fix for a six-year-old bug affecting the Steam version of Warframe.

- Fixes for the League of Legends game.

- Wine joystick fixes around recognizing wheel / gas / brake axes inputs for Windows games.

Wine-Staging 4.6 still is reverting the FAudio implementation until it's been packaged by the key Linux distributions. Those wanting to try out Wine-Staging this weekend especially for performance testing can find the usual binary package offerings at WineHQ.org.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Wine 4.6 Released With Initial Bits Towards Vulkan WineD3D Backend
Wine 4.6 To Support A Shared Wine-Mono, Reducing Disk Space & Other Benefits
Wine Lands Initial Vulkan Adapter Support For Direct3D
Wine-Staging 4.5 Comes In Smaller Thanks To More Patches Being Upstreamed
Wine 4.5 Released With Support For Vulkan 1.1, More Media Foundation APIs
CrossOver 18.5 Released - Based On Wine 4.0 While Pulling In FAudio
Popular News This Week
New Raspbian Brings Performance Improvements, Updated Packages To Raspberry Pi
Mozilla Preparing To Test WebRender With "Qualified" Linux Users
Wayland's Current Release Manager Is Stepping Down, Following Samsung's Open-Source Drama
Intel Finally Announces SVT-AV1, To Be Used By Netflix
Improved Spectre/Meltdown Switches Might Finally Come To The Linux Kernel
GRUB 2.04 Release Candidate Brings Globs Of New Features