One day past the release of upstream Wine 3.12, the downstream Wine-Staging 3.12 is now available that continues incorporating hundreds of experimental/testing patches atop these bi-weekly Wine releases.
Wine-Staging has been carrying in the range of 900~1,000 patches over upstream and with the Wine-Staging 3.12 release it comes in at 990 patches currently being carried: patches are upstreamed in Wine when ready/appropriate, new patches continue to be added, and others dropped when reworked or no longer relevant.
The Wine-Staging 3.12 release comes with some updated patches, adds a change to fix a regression with the Sting demo from crashing, and adds support to XAudio2 for the WMA Windows Media Audio format by converting the WMA formats using FFmpeg 4.x.
Wine-Staging 3.12 can be downloaded from GitHub.
