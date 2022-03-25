Wine 7.5 Released With HLSL Compiler Support For Bundled VKD3D
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 25 March 2022 at 06:04 PM EDT.
Wine 7.5 is out as the latest bi-weekly software update for enjoying Windows games and applications under Linux, macOS, and other platforms.

Wine 7.5 continues the recent trend of converting more components to portable executable (PE) format, with this release bring Wine's ALSA driver now converted.

Wine 7.5 also adds HLSL compiler support for the bundled VKD3D for Direct3D 12 over Vulkan, with the recent VKD3D 1.3 adding HLSL shader compilation for that shading language used by Direct3D.

Wine 7.5 has also begun preparing OCSP protocol support, the Online Certificate Status Protocol for obtaining the revocation status of X.509 digital certificates.

Wine 7.5 is rounded out by continued work on code clean-ups around long type handling and other changes. There are 28 known bug fixes with this Wine bi-weekly release affecting software like Microsoft PowerTops and Windows Terminal to games like GRID 2 and Minecraft.

Downloads and more details for Wine 7.5 via WineHQ.org.
