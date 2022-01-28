Wine 7.1 Released With Vulkan 1.3 Support, Theming Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 28 January 2022 at 04:27 PM EST.
With Wine 7.0 having been released, the code freeze is over and we are now onto the Wine 7.x bi-weekly development releases that will then culminate with the Wine 8.0 stable release one year from now. In kicking off the new development series, Wine 7.1 is out today.

Wine 7.1 brings support for Vulkan 1.3 that released earlier this week. The headers and other bits for Wine's Vulkan integration have been updated against the v1.3 specification.

In addition to Vulkan 1.3 support, there are also theming fixes, WebSocket improvements, improved cursor clipping under macOS, IDL compiler fixes for C++, and various bug fixes.


Wine 7.x development releases are now underway for advancing this software that powers Steam Play's Proton and CodeWeavers CrossOver as well as being useful alone for running Windows applications and games on Linux.


Wine 7.1 has 42 known bug fixes affecting software like Netbeans, Siemens SIMATIC STEP 7, TeamViewer 15, Google Chrome, 7-Zip, wxWork, and other software. There are also fixes for games such as Final Fantasy 7, Rising Kingdoms, Far Cry 5, X3: Albion Prelude, Pokemon Banished Platinum, Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition, and other titles.

The full list of Wine 7.1 changes and downloads can be found over on WineHQ.org.
