What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day weekend with some wine... Wine 6.2 is out as the latest bi-weekly development snapshot for running Windows games and applications on Linux/macOS.
Wine 6.2 isn't the most exciting update in recent time but does at least bring the Mono 6.0 engine and with that DirectX support. The official Wine 6.2 highlights include:
- Mono engine updated to version 6.0.0, with DirectX support.
- Support for NTDLL debugger APIs.
- More WinRT support in WIDL.
- Xbox One controller fixes on Mac.
- Various bug fixes.
Mono 6.0 was released back in July 2019 with a number of improvements as outlined in the release notes.
Wine 6.2 has 51 known bug fixes for software from Paint.NET to various emulators and the usual assortment of game fixes. Wine 6.2 also has some preliminary bits around the POWER / PPC64 bring-up.
The full list of changes for Wine 6.2 via WineHQ.org.
