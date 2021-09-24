Wine 6.18 Released With HID Joystick Enabled By Default

Wine 6.18 has been popped as the newest bi-weekly development release of this software that allows Windows applications and games to run under Linux and in turn what also powers Steam Play's Proton.
Wine 6.18 ships with its HID joystick driver enabled by default, which improves the joystick support for usage under Windows games. Wine 6.18 also continues work on improving the debug support, updates against the Mono 6.4 engine, and other changes.
There are 19 known bug fixes in this bi-weekly release affecting software from the Windows ISO Downloader to ID Photo Maker to Resident Evil 7 to Melodyne 5.
- Shell32 and WineBus libraries converted to PE.
- Unicode data updated to Unicode version 14.
- Mono engine updated to version 6.4.0, with COM improvements.
- More work towards Dwarf 3/4 debug support.
- HID joystick enabled by default.
- Various bug fixes.
Downloads and more details at WineHQ.org.
