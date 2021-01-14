Wine 6.0 Released With A Plethora Of Improvements For Windows Software On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 14 January 2021 at 11:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
WINE --
Wine 6.0 stable is now officially available as the annual stable release for this open-source project allowing Windows games and applications to run on Linux, macOS, and other Unix-like platforms.

Among the many highlights for Wine 6.0 are core modules now being implemented in Portable Executable (PE) format, the initial (experimental) Vulkan back-end for WineD3D as an alternative to OpenGL, DirectShow and Media Foundation support, and a redesign of their text console implementation.

Wine 6.0 also has raw input device support, an initial USB kernel driver, various Vulkan support improvements, display setting access via RandR 1.4, WebSocket API support, initial support for ARM64 on macOS, and various developer tooling enhancements.

More details on this big Wine 6.0 release via the lengthy release notes on WineHQ.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Wine-Staging 6.0-RC6 Fixes An 11 Year Old Bug
Wine 6.0-rc6 Released With More Fixes
Wine-Staging 6.0-RC5 Is Testing A Patch That May Hurt The Performance Of Some Games
Wine 6.0-RC5 Released With 21 Bug Fixes
Celebrate The Christmas Season With Some Wine: Wine 6.0-RC4 Released
Wine-Staging 6.0-RC3 Adds A Few Extra Patches
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Kernel Developers Discuss Dropping A Bunch Of Old CPUs
HDMI Forum Closing Public Specification Access Is Hurting Open-Source GPU Drivers
NVIDIA Windows/Linux Graphics Drivers Hit By A Series Of Security Vulnerabilities
Progress On The GNOME 40 Shell Continues At Full Speed
Another NVIDIA Engineer Just Made His First Contribution To Mesa
Changing One "If" To "While" Caused An Unexpected Shift In A Kernel Benchmark This Week
KDE's KWin Compositor Sees Near Total Rewrite Of Compositing Code.
Wine-Staging 6.0-RC6 Fixes An 11 Year Old Bug