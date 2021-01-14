Wine 6.0 stable is now officially available as the annual stable release for this open-source project allowing Windows games and applications to run on Linux, macOS, and other Unix-like platforms.
Among the many highlights for Wine 6.0 are core modules now being implemented in Portable Executable (PE) format, the initial (experimental) Vulkan back-end for WineD3D as an alternative to OpenGL, DirectShow and Media Foundation support, and a redesign of their text console implementation.
Wine 6.0 also has raw input device support, an initial USB kernel driver, various Vulkan support improvements, display setting access via RandR 1.4, WebSocket API support, initial support for ARM64 on macOS, and various developer tooling enhancements.
More details on this big Wine 6.0 release via the lengthy release notes on WineHQ.org.
Add A Comment