Wine 5.11 is out today as the newest bi-weekly development snapshot for this open-source project that allows Windows games and applications to run on Linux and other platforms.
Wine 5.11 kicks off work on developing a NetIO kernel driver although still is an early work-in-progress. Wine 5.11 also has initial support for the Print Ticket API.
Wine 5.11 also updates its Mono engine against the v5.1 codebase, drops obsolete 32-bit PowerPC architecture support, continued work on a separate Unix library for NTDLL, and around 57 known bug fixes. The many bug fixes range from failures for the League of Legends game to DirectX 11 problems and various other game issues as well as fixes for some desktop applications.
More details on Wine 5.11 via WineHQ.org.
Add A Comment