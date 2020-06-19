Wine 5.11 Released With Updated Mono, Initial Work On NetIO Kernel Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 19 June 2020 at 04:36 PM EDT. Add A Comment
WINE --
Wine 5.11 is out today as the newest bi-weekly development snapshot for this open-source project that allows Windows games and applications to run on Linux and other platforms.

Wine 5.11 kicks off work on developing a NetIO kernel driver although still is an early work-in-progress. Wine 5.11 also has initial support for the Print Ticket API.

Wine 5.11 also updates its Mono engine against the v5.1 codebase, drops obsolete 32-bit PowerPC architecture support, continued work on a separate Unix library for NTDLL, and around 57 known bug fixes. The many bug fixes range from failures for the League of Legends game to DirectX 11 problems and various other game issues as well as fixes for some desktop applications.

More details on Wine 5.11 via WineHQ.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Wine Staging 5.10 Adds Another Patch For Denuvo + A Fix For Numerous D3D11 Games
Wine 5.10 Starts Work On A Unix Library For NTDLL, More WineD3D Vulkan
Wine-Staging 5.9 Picks Up A Patch In The Effort To Deal With Denuvo Anti-Cheat
Wine 5.9 Released With Latest WineD3D Vulkan Capabilities, DLL Improvements
Wine's Direct3D Vulkan Back-End Continues Seeing An Uptick In Activity
Wine-Staging 5.8 Is Smaller Thanks To Upstreaming More Patches
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Amazon Introduces AWS Snowcone: 8TB Of Storage For Edge Computing Within 9 x 6 x 3 Inches
Futex2 Proposed In Latest Effort For Linux Kernel Optimization That Can Benefit Gamers
Linux 5.8-rc1 Arrives As One Of The Biggest Releases Of All Time
GNOME X.Org vs. Wayland Performance + Power Usage On Fedora 32 With AMD Renoir Laptop
Intel Announces Jim Keller's Departure, Other Leadership Changes
AMD Announces The Ryzen 3000XT Series
AMD Publishes Video To Explain The Radeon Open Compute Stack (ROCm)
FFmpeg 4.3 Released With AMD AMF Encoding, Vulkan Support, AV1 Encode