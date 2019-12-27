Even with the Christmas holiday slowing down the rate of changes for some of the developers, this week's Wine 5.0 release candidate managed to arrive with 46 bug fixes.
Being well into the code freeze, there are just bug fixes with Wine 5.0-rc3 while the stable Wine 5.0.0 release is tentatively expected for mid to late January.
Wine 5.0-rc3 has fixes for Lego Racers, Blood 2, Empire Earth, and many other games. There are also fixes for a Dell BIOS updater, the Steam main window not displaying, Xara Photo Graph Designer, and other programs fixed up.
The complete list of Wine 5.0-rc3 fixes for this last weekly development release of 2019 can be found via WineHQ.org.
