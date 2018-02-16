The latest bi-weekly Wine development release is now available.
Wine 3.2 is now available as the second bi-weekly development milestone since the 3.0 stable release last month. Wine 3.2 is a step towards what will become Wine 4.0 in about one year's time.
With Wine 3.2 there is now support for multi-sample textures with Direct3D! Also exciting is support for HID gamepads in Wine. Other work includes a new USER controls implementation in ComCtl32 v6, greater event support in MSHTML, and obsolete DOS code was removed. There is a total of 34 known bug fixes in this release ranging from Direct3D 11 game issues to Visual C++ Express troubles.
Wine 3.2 also begins stubbing out Direct3D 12 but nothing for users in this release as it will likely be some time until the VKD3D project is ready to begin running basic Direct3D 12 Windows applications on Linux via Vulkan.
The complete Wine 3.2 change-log is available from WineHQ.org.
2 Comments