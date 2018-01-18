Wine 3.0 Released With Initial Direct3D 11 Support, D3D Command Stream
The Wine camp has officially released Wine 3.0 as their annual feature update to this program for running Windows games/applications on Linux and other operating systems.

Wine 3.0 features initial support for Direct3D 10/11 games (although many D3D11 games are still a work-in-progress on Wine), support for the Direct3D Command Stream to improve performance of D3D titles, Android improvements, better Direct2D and DirectWrite, HiDIPI improvements, many bug fixes, better Unicode support, and many other features to Wine 3.0.

The brief release announcement for today's Wine 3.0.0 debut can be found at WineHQ.org.

Now to see what comes of the Wine 3.x development releases this year for Wine 4.0... What do you hope to see happen? VKD3D for good Direct3D 12 over Vulkan? Better gaming? Let us know your Wine 4.0 hopes in the forums.
