Since last week's code/feature freeze for the upcoming Wine 3.0, the second release candidate is now available.
Being in the code freeze, only bug fixes are allowed at this stage ahead of the official Wine 3.0.0 stable release expected next month.
There are 17 known bug fixes in the past week. Fixes this week affect Fallout 4, uTorrent, Rocket League, Factorio, and other Windows software.
More details on Wine 3.0-RC2 changes at WineHQ.org. See our Wine 3.0 feature overview to learn more about this latest annual release.
