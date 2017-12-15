Wine 3.0-RC2 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 15 December 2017 at 04:27 PM EST. 2 Comments
WINE --
Since last week's code/feature freeze for the upcoming Wine 3.0, the second release candidate is now available.

Being in the code freeze, only bug fixes are allowed at this stage ahead of the official Wine 3.0.0 stable release expected next month.

There are 17 known bug fixes in the past week. Fixes this week affect Fallout 4, uTorrent, Rocket League, Factorio, and other Windows software.

More details on Wine 3.0-RC2 changes at WineHQ.org. See our Wine 3.0 feature overview to learn more about this latest annual release.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
VKD3D Is Beginning Flight As Wine's Direct3D 12 To Vulkan Library
Wine 3.0-RC1 Released, Direct3D 11 Enabled For Intel/AMD GPUs
CrossOver 17.0 Released, Lets You Run Microsoft Office 2016 On Linux
The Features To Look Forward To With Wine 3.0
Wine 3.0 Will Be Entering Its Code Freeze Next Week
Wine 2.22 Brings Improved 64-bit ARM Support
Popular News
AMD Reportedly Allows Disabling PSP Secure Processor With Latest AGESA
Wine 3.0-RC1 Released, Direct3D 11 Enabled For Intel/AMD GPUs
Linux File Systems for Windows: Use EXT4 / XFS / Btrfs On Windows
Ubuntu Is Getting Ready To Further Demote Python 2
Mesa 17.3 Officially Released: Nearly OpenGL 4.6, Better Vulkan Support
You Can Now Easily Send/Receive SMS Messages From The KDE Desktop