Wayland's Weston Gets A Remoting Plugin For Virtual Output Streaming

While Wayland/Weston development might be lightening up a bit for now with Samsung OSG closing up shop and they being one of the major drivers in recent years to this stack, fortunately, other developers remain. Tomohito Esaki of IGEL endpoint management solutions has introduced a remoting plugin with output streaming for Weston.
Tomohito merged support overnight to the Weston compositor's DRM back-end for supporting virtual outputs. Following that there was a big chunk of code merged for a remoting plugin for output streaming. Via the weston.ini configuration file, this module can be loaded that will create the virtual output(s) and the plug-in end up sending motion JPEG images to the client via RTP with GStreamer.
This provides some interesting screen-casting/streaming abilities on Weston with minimal work and one of several remoting efforts happening in the Wayland space.
5 Comments