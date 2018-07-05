Wayland-Protocols 1.15 has been released that introduces the new (unstable) XDG-Decoration protocol for drawing window decorations with Wayland.
The XDG-Decoration protocol is responsible for negotiating server-side rendering of window decorations for XDG top-level windows. By using this protocol, it provides a standardized way for Wayland compositors to draw window decorations and to send the preference to the clients. Clients can request server-side decorations with this protocol, which is based upon the server-side decoration work done so far by the KDE and Sway groups.
The XDG-Decoration protocol still lets clients self-decoration (client-side decorations) if desired. This new protocol is unstable and subject to breakage as more developers, particularly compositor developers, eye supporting it and suiting it to their own use-cases.
The brief Wayland-Protocols 1.15 release can be found on the Wayland mailing list.
