Problems Being Investigated Under Wayland Itches Program, Including Gaming Performance

Last week we wrote about a "Wayland Itches" program being devised by prolific open-source contributor Hans de Goede of Red Hat. The goal of this program is to address itches/paper-cuts/problems in using GNOME Shell atop Wayland. He's received a fair amount of feedback so far and has some early indications to share.
Hans de Goede wrote two blog posts today outlining the early feedback to his Wayland Itches project. Two items he is going to look into initially are middle-click on title/header bar to lower the Window not working for native applications and sudo/pfexec not working on Wayland. For the sudo/pfexec support, Hans is planning to optionally support the ability for GUI apps to connect when running as root. That was rejected upstream before but his plan is for this to be an optional feature for enabling the xauth file for allowing XWayland as root by GNOME-Shell/Mutter.
Hans also received feedback about different features like screen rotation and certain external utilities not working on Wayland, various applications that do not play nicely with (X)Wayland, slow mouse cursor movements, various performance problems, and other items.
More details in this blog post.
There is a separate post outlining better support for running games under Wayland. Those issues coming down to games being centered with a black border when running full-screen as well as poor performance. To those issues, Hans has a few ideas in mind.
