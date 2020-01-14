Wayland Adds Meson Build System Support

While Wayland's Weston reference compositor has been using the Meson build system for about the past year, only this week did Wayland itself see Meson support introduced.
Wayland has added Meson build system support for the same reasons most projects do: faster build times, cleaner than GNU Autotools, and tends to work better on other platforms especially with Windows.
GNOME's Emmanuele Bassi added the support. For now the Meson build system support is living alongside the Autotools support. The plan is to drop Autotools once the Meson support has proven to be at least on-par with the existing build system support.
Seeing it take so long for Wayland itself to add Meson support isn't entirely surprising considering it's relatively stable these days and seeing updates (and new activity) far less frequently than the likes of Weston. Wayland 1.17, the current stable release, is already 10 months old.
