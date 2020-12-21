Wayland 1.19 Alpha Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 21 December 2020 at 06:12 AM EST. 3 Comments
As expected, the Wayland 1.19 release dance has begun.

Simon Ser released Wayland 1.19 Alpha this morning that contains a mix of minor protocol updates and bug fixes. Wayland 1.19 is hardly a big update in changes or the features being added, but simply because it's been accumulating a lot of minor work for nearly one year is it now going through with the next update. There are grammatical and typo fixes, various other documentation updates, Meson build system updates, and various minor updates around the protocol. But not a lot to get excited over.

The list of changes in full for Wayland 1.19 Alpha can be found at Wayland-devel.

The Wayland 1.19 Beta will happen in early January followed by the release candidates. If all goes well, Wayland 1.19.0 should be out around the end of January.
