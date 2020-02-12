Wayland 1.18 Released With Meson Support, Other Minor Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 12 February 2020 at 12:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
WAYLAND --
Wayland 1.18 is out today as the first update to the core Wayland code in nearly one year.

Eleven months have already passed since the release of Wayland 1.17 while on Tuesday was succeeded by Wayland 1.18.

Wayland 1.18 brings Meson build system support similar to the Weston compositor and other open-source projects. Wayland 1.18 also now uses MEMFD_CREATE in the cursor code where possible, support for letting compositors setting a zero output refresh rate for use-cases like virtual/remote outputs, API support for allowing applications and toolkits to share the same Wayland connection, documentation improvements, and other minor work.

Wayland 1.18 isn't all that exciting with the Wayland Protocols having been spun out into their own repository for a while, Weston being the "proving grounds" for all the compositor-level innovations, and then all the real-world Wayland compositors taking shape in their respective repositories.

The brief Wayland 1.18 release announcement can be found on Wayland-devel. The Wayland 1.18 release comes just a few weeks after the recent Weston 8.0 compositor feature release.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mir's X11 Support Is Being Promoted From Experimental
Weston 8.0 Released With DRM HDCP Support, EGL Partial Updates, Headless OpenGL
Sway 1.4 Wayland Compositor Brings VNC Support, Initial Bits For MATE Panel Support
Wayland 1.18 Alpha Released With Meson Support, Connection Sharing
Wayland 1.18 Planned For Release Next Month
Wayland Adds Meson Build System Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Just Made A Big Optimization To Help Code Compilation Times On Big CPUs
Western Digital Proposes Zonefs File-System For Linux 5.6
Learn More About Systemd-Homed For How Linux Home Directories Are Being Reinvented
CPUs From 2004 Against AMD's New 64-Core Threadripper 3990X + Tests Against FX-9590
Linux 5.6 Can Boot The Original Amazon Echo, But It's Not Really Practical
GNOME 3.36 Is Looking To Be Another Nice Evolutionary Upgrade To The GNOME Desktop
Address Space Isolation For The Linux Kernel Is Still A Big Challenge In 2020
Systemd 245 Shipping Soon With Systemd-Homed, Systemd-Repart Partitioner