Wayland 1.18 is out today as the first update to the core Wayland code in nearly one year.
Eleven months have already passed since the release of Wayland 1.17 while on Tuesday was succeeded by Wayland 1.18.
Wayland 1.18 brings Meson build system support similar to the Weston compositor and other open-source projects. Wayland 1.18 also now uses MEMFD_CREATE in the cursor code where possible, support for letting compositors setting a zero output refresh rate for use-cases like virtual/remote outputs, API support for allowing applications and toolkits to share the same Wayland connection, documentation improvements, and other minor work.
Wayland 1.18 isn't all that exciting with the Wayland Protocols having been spun out into their own repository for a while, Weston being the "proving grounds" for all the compositor-level innovations, and then all the real-world Wayland compositors taking shape in their respective repositories.
The brief Wayland 1.18 release announcement can be found on Wayland-devel. The Wayland 1.18 release comes just a few weeks after the recent Weston 8.0 compositor feature release.
Add A Comment