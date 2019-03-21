Wayland release manager Derek Foreman has officially announced the release of Wayland 1.17, the first official update since last August.
Wayland 1.17 isn't the most exciting release for end-users but does have some low-level improvements in tow. Wayland 1.17 has some memory leaks plugged and other fixes to its scanner code and tests, the wl_seat protocol has been updated to require keymaps be private and perhaps most notable with Wayland 1.17 is support for internal server error messages. These internal server error messages allow for notifying clients of internal bugs as up to now there was no way of notifying clients of internal server errors. This is an interesting contribution to Wayland by Canonical's Christopher James Halse Rogers.
There are also various other small fixes in Wayland 1.17. The very brief Wayland 1.17 release announcement can be read on wayland-devel.
Weston 6.0 as Wayland's reference compositor is also coming soon but today Derek opted instead to issue an RC2 release rather than promoting it to final in conjunction with Wayland 1.17.
