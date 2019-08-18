Warfork Letting Warsow Live On Under Steam

Going back a decade one of the interesting open-source FPS games of its time was Warsow. Development on Warsow has seemingly been tremulous over the past few years (edit: though the core developer has recently released a new beta) for this Qfusion (Quake 2 code base) engine powered game that started in 2005, but now there is Warfork as a fork of Warsow that is being developed and also available via Steam.
Hitting Steam this past week was the release of Warfork for Windows, macOS, and Linux. The game is free to play and with it going up on Steam will hopefully attract new gamers to this shooter title who may not be otherwise following the open-source scene.
At this point Warfork is very close to Warsow but moving forward the involved developers want to improve the game to make it easier to mod, introduce new player models, new weapon models, and other new tooling around the game. Long-term goals for Warfork include all new textures for the game, more in-game customizations, Steamworks support, anti-cheat support, and other enhancements.
Those wanting to learn more about Warfork can do so via the Steam product page.
