Vulkan 1.2.156 Released With Device Memory Report Extension
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 5 October 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Vulkan 1.2.156 was released this morning and while it's a small revision to the API documentation it does come with a new extension.

Vulkan 1.2.156 adds one new extension and then has a fix for referring to memory import/export using the term payload rather than "the same underlying memory." The new extension is VK_EXT_device_memory_report.

VK_EXT_device_memory_report is an interesting Vulkan extension for profiling and debugging purposes. This extension by Google engineers allow registering of device memory event callbacks during device creation. In turn this allows applications/middleware to better track memory usage and the association to Vulkan objects. VK_EXT_device_memory_report allows for seeing the actual device memory usage and Vulkan memory allocations.

More details via this commit introducing the Vulkan 1.2.156 revisions.
