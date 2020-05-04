Vulkan 1.2.140 Released With New Extensions For Private Data, Custom Border Color
Vulkan 1.2.140 is out as the latest version of the Vulkan API for high performance graphics and compute. Besides the usual assortment of documentation clarifications/fixes, this round does bring two new extensions.

The new extensions for Vulkan 1.2.140 are VK_EXT_private_data and VK_EXT_custom_border_color.

VK_EXT_private_data is a new extension designed by several NVIDIA engineers. This "private data" isn't private in the sense of security or DRM minded but for attaching arbitrary payloads to Vulkan objects. The VK_EXT_private_data extension allows for private data slots to be attached to Vulkan objects and are for application-defined data.

VK_EXT_custom_border_color is an extension worked on meanwhile by many different vendors from Valve to NVIDIA to AMD and Intel and various ARM/embedded folks. This extension provides a cross-vendor way for specifying a custom border color for the sampler address mode when VK_SAMPLER_ADDRESS_MODE_CLAMP_TO_BORDER is utilized.

More details on the Vulkan 1.2.140 changes via GitHub.
