Vulkan 1.2.140 is out as the latest version of the Vulkan API for high performance graphics and compute. Besides the usual assortment of documentation clarifications/fixes, this round does bring two new extensions.
The new extensions for Vulkan 1.2.140 are VK_EXT_private_data and VK_EXT_custom_border_color.
VK_EXT_private_data is a new extension designed by several NVIDIA engineers. This "private data" isn't private in the sense of security or DRM minded but for attaching arbitrary payloads to Vulkan objects. The VK_EXT_private_data extension allows for private data slots to be attached to Vulkan objects and are for application-defined data.
VK_EXT_custom_border_color is an extension worked on meanwhile by many different vendors from Valve to NVIDIA to AMD and Intel and various ARM/embedded folks. This extension provides a cross-vendor way for specifying a custom border color for the sampler address mode when VK_SAMPLER_ADDRESS_MODE_CLAMP_TO_BORDER is utilized.
More details on the Vulkan 1.2.140 changes via GitHub.
Add A Comment