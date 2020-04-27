The routine Vulkan 1.2.139 maintenance update brings with it two new extensions.
The new VK_EXT_robustness2 extension adds stricter requirements around bounds reads/writes. VK_EXT_robustness2 calls for most accesses to be tightly bounds-checked and out of bounds writes to be discarded while out of bound reads to return zero. Though the new requirements may be expensive for some implementations so only should should be used when necessary. This extension was drafted by NVIDIA engineers.
VK_QCOM_render_pass_shader_resolve is the other new extension and this Qualcomm addition allows a shader resolve to replace fixed-function resolve.
The other Vulkan 1.2.139 changes are routine maintenance items / clarifications to the specification.
