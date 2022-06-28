Vim 9.0 Released With New Vim9 Script For 10~100x Execution Speed
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 28 June 2022 at 01:32 PM EDT. 7 Comments
Vim 9.0 is out as the first major update in two years for this popular text editor. With Vim 9.0 comes the Vim9 scripting language that offers significantly better performance.

Vim 9.0 has a lot of small additions while the big change is Vim9 for the Vim script language. Vim9 is focused on better performance so much so that "An increase in execution speed of 10 to 100 times can be expected." Vim9 script is much faster thanks to compiling commands into instructions for efficient execution. However, there is backwards compatibility breakage in some areas as a result of the Vim9 script changes and trying to make it more efficient.

Vim9 script also works towards avoiding Vim-specific constructions and moving closer to constructs commonly used by the likes of JavaScript, TypeScript, and Java.

More details on the changes to find with Vim 9.0 via Vim.org.
