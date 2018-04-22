Valve Acquires Campo Santo Game Studio
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 22 April 2018 at 04:11 PM EDT. 3 Comments
While still hoping to see their new Artifact game this year, it seems Valve is serious after all about getting back into the gaming spirit. News coming out this weekend is that Valve has acquired the Campo Santo game studio and its developers will be joining Valve.

Campo Santo is the developer behind the cross-platform (including Linux) game Firewatch that is a first-person mystery adventure game. Campo Santo is currently developing their second title, In the Valley of Gods, for release next year and Linux support will be included. In the Valley of Gods will continue to be developed, now a Valve game. Both of these games are powered by the Unity Engine.

The announcement of Campo Santo being acquired by Valve can be found via the Campo Santo blog.
