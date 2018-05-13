VK9 Gets Better Support For Shaders, 64-bit Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 13 May 2018 at 09:25 AM EDT. 3 Comments
VULKAN --
While the rapidly maturing DXVK library has been capturing much of the limelight when it comes to piping Direct3D over Vulkan, the VK9 project targeting Direct3D 9 on top of Vulkan continues making progress.

Lead developer Christopher Schaefer has written a new status report on the project. He notes some of the recent work includes better support for shaders, improved debug message handling, Linux build scripts were added to make building it easier, and there have also been some 64-bit fixes.

The brief status report can be viewed here while those wanting to go straight to the code for D3D9-on-Vulkan can find it on GitHub.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
DXVK 0.51 Brings Fixes & Asynchronous Pipeline Compilation Support
RADV Adding New Bit To Help Avoid Stuttering With DXVK
A Work-In-Progress Vulkan Driver For The Raspberry Pi / VC4
NVIDIA's Work On Adding Ray-Tracing To Vulkan
DXVK 0.50 Released With Better RADV Support, Other D3D11 Capabilities
Google Is Working On Vulkan Over CPUs With SwiftShader
Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Ends The GeForce Partner Program
Linux Kernel Hardens Sound Drivers Against Spectre V1 Vulnerability
NVIDIA's Work On Adding Ray-Tracing To Vulkan
FreeDesktop.org Migrating To GitLab
Google Makes Linux Apps On Chrome OS Official
Mark Shuttleworth Talks Of New Ubuntu Installer Ideas With HTML5/Electron & Snaps