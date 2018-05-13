VK9 Gets Better Support For Shaders, 64-bit Fixes

While the rapidly maturing DXVK library has been capturing much of the limelight when it comes to piping Direct3D over Vulkan, the VK9 project targeting Direct3D 9 on top of Vulkan continues making progress.
Lead developer Christopher Schaefer has written a new status report on the project. He notes some of the recent work includes better support for shaders, improved debug message handling, Linux build scripts were added to make building it easier, and there have also been some 64-bit fixes.
The brief status report can be viewed here while those wanting to go straight to the code for D3D9-on-Vulkan can find it on GitHub.
