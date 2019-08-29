While NVIDIA is focused upon their CUDA-based video encode/decode solution moving forward, they do continue supporting and maintaining their existing VDPAU-based video decode stack. Of the driver-neutral VDPAU library (libvdpau) on Wednesday they issued the newest update.
Libvdpau is the vendor-neutral library for the Video Decode and Presentation API for Unix that was engineered by NVIDIA and also leveraged by Mesa's Gallium3D VDPAU state tracker. While NVIDIA moving forward has NVENC/NVDEC as their premiere video solution, VDPAU still works out well on their current Linux driver releases.
With the libvdpau 1.3 release there is now VP9 decode support for the VDPAU API, which comes down to the new format definitions but is still up to the driver/hardware to support VP9 decoding. The other big feature of libvdpau 1.3 is switching over to Meson as the build system rather than Autotools.
The brief libvdpau 1.3 announcement can be read on the xorg-announce list.
