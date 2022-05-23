Raspberry Pi "V3DV" Open-Source Driver Closing In On Vulkan 1.2
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 23 May 2022 at 08:44 AM EDT. 1 Comment
VULKAN --
It was just last October that Mesa's V3DV driver achieved Vulkan 1.1 conformance for this Broadcom Vulkan open-source driver most notably used by the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer. Now Vulkan 1.2 is just on the horizon.

It looks like the V3DV Mesa driver will soon be crossing the threshold of Vulkan 1.2 support and again will be pursuing official Vulkan CTS conformance with The Khronos Group.

Iago Toral of consulting firm Igalia that has been working with the Raspberry Pi gang on this Vulkan driver relayed the good news. A test run with Vulkan 1.2 exposed has been carried out on the Raspberry Pi 4 and it "went surprisingly well" with just a few test failures.

Soon they are hoping to be able to submit their V3DV Vulkan 1.2 conformance test suite results once working out the few remaining issues.


The Raspberry Pi 4 in a CooliPi 4B.


There are also some optional Vulkan 1.2 features to be looked at including those around descriptor indexing and shader float16 int8. However, the optional buffer device address extension can't be supported without hacks due to the Broadcom V3D GPU only supporting 32-bit addresses and not any 64-bit values as defined by the spec. There are also a number of other optional extensions that can't be implemented for lack of hardware support.

More details on this upcoming Raspberry Pi Vulkan driver milestone via the Igalia blog.
1 Comment
Related News
Vulkan 1.3.214 Released With New AMD Vendor Extension
Raspberry Pi's Vulkan Driver Has Been Adding More Extensions, Multi-Sync Support
Vulkan 1.3.213 Released With Minor Ray-Tracing Update, Other New Extensions
Vulkan 1.3.211 Brings Another Extension To Help Zink OpenGL Implementation
Vulkan 1.3.210 Released With Two Notable Extensions
AMD's GPUOpen Releases Vulkan Memory Allocator 3.0
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux To Introduce The Ability To Set The Hostname Before Userspace Starts
HP Preparing An AMD-Powered Linux Laptop Powered By Pop!_OS
Ubuntu 22.10 Switching To PipeWire For Linux Audio Handling
Keychron C-Series/K-Series Keyboards To Be Better Supported With Linux 5.19
NVIDIA Updates Legacy 470 & 390 Series Linux Drivers, New Bump For 510 Series
KDE Plasma 5.25 Beta Released With Many Improvements, Wayland Support Maturing
Google Makes Public Their Open-Source PSP Security Protocol
Mesa 22.1 Released With Many Vulkan Improvements, Kopper For Zink, Imagination Driver