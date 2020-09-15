Unvanquished Game, Assets Are Now Fully Open-Source Compliant
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 15 September 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT. 1 Comment
Unvanquished was one of the most promising open-source game projects nearly a decade ago with its "Daemon" engine but since abandoning their monthly alpha release regiment and their beta/stable releases never materializing either, it's been relatively quiet the past few years. But their developers have been persisting and today they are announcing that following a three-year cleanup the game is fully free/open-source including all assets under applicable licenses.

While the engine code has always been open-source, game assets like artwork/textures, music, and other in-game resources have sometimes fallen under less than ideal licenses or lack of clarity by the artists at the time over their intended license.

Following this three year endeavor, all of the assets are cleaned up and under appropriate licenses but still having to replace some sound effects from the Tremulous days. On the engine front, Daemon/Unvanquished has been working on physically based shading, relief mapping, and other features.

The developers are hoping to release the long awaited Unvanquished 0.52 quite soon.

More details at Unvanquished.net.
1 Comment
