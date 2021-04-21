University Banned From Contributing To Linux Kernel For Intentionally Inserting Bugs
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 21 April 2021 at 07:48 AM EDT. 43 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Greg Kroah-Hartman has banned a US university from trying to mainline Linux kernel patches over intentionally submitting questionable code with security implications and other "experiments" in the name of research.

Stemming from this research paper where researchers from the University of Minnesota intentionally worked to stealthy introduce vulnerabilities into the mainline Linux kernel. They intentionally introduced use-after-free bugs into the kernel covertly for their research paper.

But even after this paper, there has been a new round of patches from University of Minnesota researchers that claim to come from "a new static analyzer" but without any real value to the patches. These new, questionable patches don't appear to have any real value -- for good or bad -- and at the very least are just wasting time by upstream developers. This has led Greg to calling them out and "banning" them from trying to contribute to the Linux kernel in the future.

Greg wrote this morning on the kernel mailing list, "[These new patches] obviously were _NOT_ created by a static analysis tool that is of any intelligence, as they all are the result of totally different patterns, and all of which are obviously not even fixing anything at all. So what am I supposed to think here, other than that you and your group are continuing to experiment on the kernel community developers by sending such nonsense patches?...A few minutes with anyone with the semblance of knowledge of C can see that your submissions do NOT do anything at all, so to think that a tool created them, and then that you thought they were a valid "fix" is totally negligent on your part, not ours. You are the one at fault, it is not our job to be the test subjects of a tool you create...Because of this, I will now have to ban all future contributions from your University and rip out your previous contributions, as they were obviously submitted in bad-faith with the intent to cause problems."

So those from the University of Minnesota are no longer welcome to contribute to the upstream Linux kernel development.

In a follow up message is indeed confirmation that the prior University of Minnesota patches to the Linux kernel are going to be reverted.
43 Comments
Related News
IBM To Kernel Maintainer: "You Are An IBM Employee 100% Of The Time"
KFence Memory Safety Error Checking Is Looking Good For Minimal Overhead On Linux 5.12
Linux 5.12 Diverted From Release To Allow An Extra Week Of Testing
Features Expected For Linux 5.13 From Apple M1 To FreeSync HDMI To AMD Aldebaran
The 12 Most Interesting Changes Of Linux 5.12 - PS5, N64, Intel VRR, RDNA2 OverDrive
Multigenerational LRU Code Updated For Enhancing Linux Kernel Performance
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
IBM To Kernel Maintainer: "You Are An IBM Employee 100% Of The Time"
FreeBSD 13.0 Brings Better Performance, LLVM Clang 11, Obsolete GNU Bits Removed
Firefox Begins Rolling Out QUIC + HTTP/3 Support
Vulkan Video Arrives For New Industry-Standard Video Encode/Decode
LXQt 0.17 Released For This Lightweight Qt5 Desktop
Mesa's Radeon "RADV" Vulkan Driver Makes First Steps Towards Ray-Tracing
SiFive Tapes Out Their First 5nm RISC-V Processor Core
The Linux Kernel & GNOME Desktop Preparing For Privacy Screen Support