Unity Tech has just released Unity 2019.1 as a big update for this cross-platform game engine.
On the Linux front, Unity 2019.1 has deprecated the x86 (non-64-bit) build, promoted the Unity Editor for Linux from experimental to preview state, the GPU Lightmapper preview support has now been enabled for Linux, a High-Definition Render Pipeline (HDRP) preview with Linux support, and the Vulkan improvements will benefit Linux gamers as well.
On the Vulkan front there is now native rendering plugin support for Vulkan, Vulkan powers the new HD render pipeline, and other Vulkan enhancements.
Unity 2019.1 also features a lightweight render pipeline option and various other rendering and development enhancements with this quarterly update to this commercial game engine. Unity 2019.1 is just part of Unity's big plans for 2019.
More details on Unity 2019.1 via this blog post.
2 Comments