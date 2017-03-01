Unity 2017.3 Released With Renderer Improvements, Better Particle System
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 19 December 2017 at 11:25 AM EST. 2 Comments
The Unity game engine is ending out the year by releasing their 2017.3 engine update.

Unity 2017.3 is out today as their last release on the 2017 cycle. Unity 2017.3 features panoramic 360/180 video support, particle system improvements, updated Crunch texture compression library, a number of graphics rendering improvements, lighting improvements, VR improvements, some physics enhancements, Xbox One X support, and better animation abilities.


More details on Unity 2017.3 can be found via this morning's blog announcement. Sadly no Vulkan or Linux specific highlights with this 2017.3 update.
