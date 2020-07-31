The Unigine Engine appears to be having great success in the engineering and simulation space more so than for the competitive game engine space, but in any case Unigine 2.12 is now out with this visually stunning engine delivering even more life-like visuals while continuing to be Linux-friendly.Unigine 2.12 rolls out with improvements to its particle system, a roughly two fold physics performance optimization, cloud and atmosphere improvements, new content add-ons, animation improvements, specular anti-aliasing, and numerous other engine improvements.Here is one of the new Unigine Simulator demos showing off its capabilities for heavy industries:

More details on the Unigine 2.12 engine update via developer.unigine.com