Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 Released - Still Based On Ubuntu 16.04

UBports on Tuesday released Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 as the latest refinement to this Ubuntu Linux spin for smartphones and tablets.
Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 continues to remain based on the aging Ubuntu 16.04 LTS codebase. The effort to transition to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS remains ongoing but isn't yet complete given all the fundamental changes involved in jumping forward by four years for its Ubuntu release and all of the underlying package changes.
With sticking to the Ubuntu 16.04 base, Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 remains a rather light over-the-air update. Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 does deliver on some minor app framework improvements, Halium 5.1/7.1 devices now have working gyroscope and magnetic field sensors, the messaging app no longer automatically pops-up the keyboard, better WiFi authentication prompt handling. and a wide variety of bug fixes ranging from small issues to different annoyances.
Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 is available for a wide variety of devices including many Xiaomi and Sony Xperia phones along with the original BQ and Meizu Ubuntu phones, Fairphone 2/3, LG Nexus 4/5, and various other Android devices.
Downloads and more details on Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 via UBports.com.
