Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 Released - Still Based On Ubuntu 16.04
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 22 September 2021 at 03:40 AM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
UBports on Tuesday released Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 as the latest refinement to this Ubuntu Linux spin for smartphones and tablets.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 continues to remain based on the aging Ubuntu 16.04 LTS codebase. The effort to transition to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS remains ongoing but isn't yet complete given all the fundamental changes involved in jumping forward by four years for its Ubuntu release and all of the underlying package changes.

With sticking to the Ubuntu 16.04 base, Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 remains a rather light over-the-air update. Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 does deliver on some minor app framework improvements, Halium 5.1/7.1 devices now have working gyroscope and magnetic field sensors, the messaging app no longer automatically pops-up the keyboard, better WiFi authentication prompt handling. and a wide variety of bug fixes ranging from small issues to different annoyances.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 is available for a wide variety of devices including many Xiaomi and Sony Xperia phones along with the original BQ and Meizu Ubuntu phones, Fairphone 2/3, LG Nexus 4/5, and various other Android devices.

Downloads and more details on Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 via UBports.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
Canonical Extending Ubuntu 14.04/16.04 LTS Support To Ten Years
Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS Released To Correct Broken Install Media
Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS Special Being Prepared To Deal With Unbootable Media
Ubuntu 21.10 Delivering Some Performance Gains On The Intel Core i9 11900K
Snapcraft 6.0 Coming To Finally Move From Ubuntu 18.04 To 20.04 LTS Base, Phase Out i386
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Release Schedule Published
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Multiple Games Are Now Working With RADV's Ray-Tracing Code
Red Hat Is Hiring So Linux Can Finally Have Good HDR Display Support
Intel Posts Initial Code For x86 User Interrupts On Linux - Shows Great Performance Potential
AMD + Valve Focusing On P-State / CPPC Driver With Schedutil For Better Linux Efficiency
That Didn't Take Long: KSMBD In-Kernel File Server Already Needs Important Security Fix
Linux 5.16 To Add Quirk For The Steam Deck, Other DRM-Misc-Next Changes
Reverse Engineering, Open-Source Driver Writing Continues For Apple's M1 GPU
Experimenting Is Underway For Rust Code Within Mesa