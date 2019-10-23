UBports' Ubuntu Touch OTA-11 Released

The UBports community has released the eleventh over-the-air update to Ubuntu Touch that they continue advancing as the open-source Linux smartphone/tablet stack based currently on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.
Ubuntu Touch OTA-11 is described by their team as a "small release" with on-screen keyboard improvements, a variety of improvements to their Qt WebEngine powered "Morph" web browser, push notifications now work without logging into an Ubuntu One account, and a variety of other mostly minor updates/fixes.
For Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 they hope to have ready the Mir 1.x support as well as switching to Canonical's last version of Unity 8. The UBports developers have been working on the Mir 1.x transition for months and is important for being able to support Wayland moving forward.
While the Ubuntu Touch base is getting old at this stage, they do not plan on migrating to the newly-released Ubuntu 19.10 but ultimately they continue eyeing Ubuntu 20.04 LTS for ultimately migrating to in due course. However, that will likely still be some time out, not to mention Ubuntu 20.04 LTS not debuting as stable itself until April.
More details on Ubuntu Touch OTA-11 on UBports.com. Ubuntu Touch OTA-11 continues to work with all supported Ubuntu Touch devices.
The UBports team also shared this week the state of their Librem 5 port. Basically, that port is on-pause until "sometime in 2020" when Purism is slated to provide them with the actual Librem 5 device(s), Purism allegedly wants to send the Librem 5 units to consumers before sending out developer samples -- so if you want to use Ubuntu Touch on the Librem 5, it will likely be quite a while.
