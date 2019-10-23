UBports' Ubuntu Touch OTA-11 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 23 October 2019 at 01:26 PM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
The UBports community has released the eleventh over-the-air update to Ubuntu Touch that they continue advancing as the open-source Linux smartphone/tablet stack based currently on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-11 is described by their team as a "small release" with on-screen keyboard improvements, a variety of improvements to their Qt WebEngine powered "Morph" web browser, push notifications now work without logging into an Ubuntu One account, and a variety of other mostly minor updates/fixes.

For Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 they hope to have ready the Mir 1.x support as well as switching to Canonical's last version of Unity 8. The UBports developers have been working on the Mir 1.x transition for months and is important for being able to support Wayland moving forward.

While the Ubuntu Touch base is getting old at this stage, they do not plan on migrating to the newly-released Ubuntu 19.10 but ultimately they continue eyeing Ubuntu 20.04 LTS for ultimately migrating to in due course. However, that will likely still be some time out, not to mention Ubuntu 20.04 LTS not debuting as stable itself until April.

More details on Ubuntu Touch OTA-11 on UBports.com. Ubuntu Touch OTA-11 continues to work with all supported Ubuntu Touch devices.

The UBports team also shared this week the state of their Librem 5 port. Basically, that port is on-pause until "sometime in 2020" when Purism is slated to provide them with the actual Librem 5 device(s), Purism allegedly wants to send the Librem 5 units to consumers before sending out developer samples -- so if you want to use Ubuntu Touch on the Librem 5, it will likely be quite a while.
Add A Comment
Related News
Will Cooke Steps Down As Canonical's Ubuntu Desktop Director
Ubuntu 19.10 Doesn't Ship With AMD Navi / Radeon RX 5700 Support Working, But Easy To Enable
Ubuntu 19.10's Kernel Ships With A DoS / Arbitrary Code Execution Bug In The IPv6 Code
Ubuntu 19.10 Available For Download With Its GNOME 3.34 + Experimental ZFS Experience
Canonical Is At Around 437 Employees, Pulled In $99M While Still Operating At A Loss
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Codenamed The Focal Fossa, Arriving On 23 April
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A Vast Majority Of Linux's Input Improvements Are Developed By One Individual
Ubuntu's ZFS Trajectory Is Going From Exciting To Even More Exciting
Rewriting Old Solaris C Code In Python Yielded A 17x Performance Improvement
An Interview With Zlatan Todoric, Open-Source Developer & Former Purism CTO
Canonical Is At Around 437 Employees, Pulled In $99M While Still Operating At A Loss
AMD Zen 2 Improvements For LLVM Have Been Held Up For Months By Code Review
Open-Source C.A.S. Vulkan Layer - Similar to Radeon Image Sharpening But For Any GPU
Google Ejects Open-Source WireGuard From Android Play Store Over Donation Link In App