Ubuntu Studio Runs Into Troubles With None Of Their Developers Having Upload Rights

The 19.04 release of Ubuntu Studio, the Ubuntu flavor focused on multimedia production / content creation, might not happen unless at least one of their developers are granted package upload rights.
Since Ubuntu 17.04, none of the remaining Ubuntu Studio developers have had package upload rights themselves to land their changes and thus have relied upon other Ubuntu developers for getting their tool updates and other changes landed.
Ubuntu does have an explicit requirement that for official flavors of Ubuntu, at least one or more of their developers must have package upload rights. As such, the three Ubuntu Studio developers currently involved with this spin are scrambling to get the situation sorted out ahead of next month's Ubuntu 19.04 milestone.
The three current Ubuntu Studio developers have put out a statement about this issue as well as the difficulties they've been having during the 19.04 cycle to find someone to sponsor and upload their changes until they have the necessary rights themselves. In the past few days progress is being made and they hope to have the situation sorted out in time for Ubuntu Studio 19.04 to still make it out as an official release.
