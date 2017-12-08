Ubuntu Is Getting Ready To Further Demote Python 2
There's a little more than two years left until Python 2 will be officially discontinued by upstream and Ubuntu is preparing accordingly for this end of life.

With the recent Ubuntu 17.10 release was the first time they were able to ship Ubuntu Linux without Python 2 pre-installed. The next step in Ubuntu phasing out Python 2 support is by demoting it from the "main" archive to the broader "universe" archive. Then a few years out, Python 2 will be dropped completely.

There are a few dozen issues currently inhibiting Python 2's demotion in Ubuntu land. Some of the pressing matters include still needing to build OpenStack with Python 3, removing/updating the remaining Python 2 references in Ubuntu seeds, ensuring remaining Python dependent packages are working with Py3, and ensuring no Python 2 dependent packages get added to Mir.

Ubuntu developers aren't sure this demotion will happen in time for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS in April, but we'll see. More information on ubuntu-devel-announce.
