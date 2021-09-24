Ubuntu 21.10 Beta Released
Canonical has released the final beta of next month's Ubuntu 21.10 "Impish Indri" release.

Ubuntu 21.10 Beta is out ahead of the planned stable release on 14 October. There are 21.10 beta releases out for the Ubuntu Desktop, Ubuntu Server, Ubuntu Cloud, Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, UbuntuKylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, and Xubuntu.

Ubuntu 21.10 is powered by the Linux 5.13 kernel (sadly not 5.14), upgrades to the GCC 11 compiler along with other toolchain updates, and has a wealth of other improvements. On the desktop side, Ubuntu 21.10 features GNOME 40.

Downloads and more details on Ubuntu 21.10 Beta via the release announcement.
