Ubuntu 21.04 Installer Might Allow EXT4 Encryption Without LVM
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 23 October 2020 at 03:23 AM EDT.
Ubuntu for many years has allowed EXT4 file-system encryption when making use of LVM management but for Ubuntu 21.04 it's looking to offer the file-system encryption without having to go through LVM.

An early proposal by Ubuntu/Canonical developer Dimitri John Ledkov is proposing full disk encryption by default without LVM. With Ubuntu Core 20 there is going to be support for TPM-backed full disk encryption created directly on the LUKS volume and in turn directly on a GPT partition without LVM. For Ubuntu 21.04, the developers are looking at changing the Ubuntu desktop/server installers to potentially allow similar EXT4 encryption directly atop LUKS without LVM.

The basis for the default change seems to be, "It seems to me that despite having LVM layer, it’s not actually used or appreciated much."

Thus there is a request for comments on this possible change for Ubuntu 21.04.
