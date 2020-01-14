With Ubuntu 20.04 to see installation on many desktops (and servers) given its Long-Term Support status, Canonical and the Yaru community team have begun working on a successor to the Yaru theme for this Linux distribution release due out in April.Yaru has been the default Ubuntu theme since 18.10 but now a year and a half later is time for some refinements. The Yaru design team was recently at Canonical's London offices to work on the new theme.Beyond the normal light and dark variations to the theme, a third version is being worked on that will use light colors throughout. Developers are also working to make it easier to switch between these theme/color variants.



A light and dark look at the some of the early theme work happening for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.