Ubuntu 19.10's Kernel Ships With A DoS / Arbitrary Code Execution Bug In The IPv6 Code
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 17 October 2019 at 01:32 PM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
If you are planning to run the newly-released Ubuntu 19.10, among the initial round of stable release updates is an important kernel fix.

A Phoronix reader pointed us to a vulnerability within Ubuntu 19.10's default kernel due to a patch not being picked up from the Linux stable tree quick enough. The issue in the IPv6 kernel code can lead to a denial of service issue or possible arbitrary code execution vulnerability.

The simple patch fixing the IPv6 issue in the upstream kernel was posted at the end of September and has already made it to stable albeit not in time for making it into the default Ubuntu 19.10's Linux 5.3 kernel.

The easiest test for this bug is running the following snippet as any user:
unshare -rUn sh -c 'ip link add dummy1 type dummy && ip link set dummy1 up && ip -6 route add default dev dummy1 && ip -6 rule add table main suppress_prefixlength 0 && ping -f 1234::1'

If you are affected, your system will crash. Fortunately, the scope is limited to any attacker having local access already to the system.

The issue was originally reported as a WireGuard bug before tracking it down to being a kernel vulnerability, per this Launchpad bug report.

A fix was committed to the Ubuntu kernel image yesterday and should be down as an SRU shortly for Eoan.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Ubuntu 19.10 Available For Download With Its GNOME 3.34 + Experimental ZFS Experience
Canonical Is At Around 437 Employees, Pulled In $99M While Still Operating At A Loss
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Codenamed The Focal Fossa, Arriving On 23 April
Ubuntu's ZFS Trajectory Is Going From Exciting To Even More Exciting
Mir 1.5 Released With Bug Fixes & Wayland Improvements
Ubuntu 19.10 Makes It So Easy To Have Your Desktop Running Off A ZFS File-System
Popular News This Week
KDE Plasma Mobile Is Beginning To Look Surprisingly Good
Ubuntu's ZFS Trajectory Is Going From Exciting To Even More Exciting
A Vast Majority Of Linux's Input Improvements Are Developed By One Individual
Ubuntu 19.10 Makes It So Easy To Have Your Desktop Running Off A ZFS File-System
System76 Launches Two Intel Laptops With "Open-Source Firmware" Coreboot
Red Hat's New Graphics Engineer Is A Longtime AMD/ATI Linux Developer