Ubuntu 19.10 Is The "Eoan Ermine" Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 6 May 2019 at 07:31 PM EDT. 4 Comments
UBUNTU --
What comes after Eoan in the Ubuntu codename fun? It's not Elephant, Eagle, Eel, or even Earwig... Ubuntu 19.10 is the Eoan Ermine.

Since just after the Ubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo release we've known Ubuntu 19.10 was the Eoan series while now we know what animal they are pairing with it.

An Ermine is a stoat, or a short-tailed weasel. Eoan, as a reminder, means "relating to the dawn or the east."... So Ubuntu 19.10 is the dawn of the short-tailed weasel and will be out in October.

Well, Ubuntu 19.10 should certainly be an interesting release cycle given it's the cycle just before Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For Ubuntu 19.10 we are expecting Linux 5.3, GNOME 3.34, Mesa 19.2, potentially Python 3 as the only Python version in the main archive, the X.Org session to still be the default, a new desktop installer that offers tight integration with the ZFS file-system, and many other changes for what they hope to send through this cycle for vetting ahead of the Long Term Support cycle.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Canonical Releases "WLCS" Wayland Conformance Suite 1.0
Ubuntu 19.10 Development Opens With Plans For GCC 9, Glibc 2.30
OpenJDK 11 Now The Default Java For Ubuntu 18.04 LTS - Plus Some New OpenJDK Benchmarks
Ubuntu 19.10 To Be The Eoan ________
Ubuntu 19.04 Released As A Big Linux Desktop Improvement Thanks To GNOME 3.32
Xubuntu 19.04 Is Ready With To Provide Its Updated Lightweight Xfce Desktop Experience
Popular News This Week
Canonical Releases "WLCS" Wayland Conformance Suite 1.0
Dell's New WD19 Thunderbolt/USB-C Docks Should Be Playing Nicely On Linux
Facebook Is JIT'ing C++ Code To Treat It Like A Crazy Fast Scripting Language
Linux 5.2 Will Be A Huge Release: EXT4 Case Insensitive, NVIDIA AltMode, Fieldbus + More
Blender Developers Find Old Linux Drivers Are Better Maintained Than Windows
GCC 9.1 Released As Huge Compiler Update With D Language, Zen 2, OpenMP 5, C++2A, C2X