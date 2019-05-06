What comes after Eoan in the Ubuntu codename fun? It's not Elephant, Eagle, Eel, or even Earwig... Ubuntu 19.10 is the Eoan Ermine.
Since just after the Ubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo release we've known Ubuntu 19.10 was the Eoan series while now we know what animal they are pairing with it.
An Ermine is a stoat, or a short-tailed weasel. Eoan, as a reminder, means "relating to the dawn or the east."... So Ubuntu 19.10 is the dawn of the short-tailed weasel and will be out in October.
Well, Ubuntu 19.10 should certainly be an interesting release cycle given it's the cycle just before Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For Ubuntu 19.10 we are expecting Linux 5.3, GNOME 3.34, Mesa 19.2, potentially Python 3 as the only Python version in the main archive, the X.Org session to still be the default, a new desktop installer that offers tight integration with the ZFS file-system, and many other changes for what they hope to send through this cycle for vetting ahead of the Long Term Support cycle.
