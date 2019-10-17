Ubuntu 19.10 Available For Download With Its GNOME 3.34 + Experimental ZFS Experience
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 17 October 2019 at 11:32 AM EDT. 8 Comments
UBUNTU --
Ubuntu 19.10 "Eoan Ermine" has hit mirrors today for an on-time release of this six-month non-LTS installment to Ubuntu Linux.

Ubuntu 19.10 is a bit more lively than some of the recent Ubuntu releases otherwise, thanks to GNOME 3.34 being a big update on the desktop (including many upstream contributions from the likes of Canonical's Daniel van Vugt), Linux 5.3 being a solid kernel release, and the experimental ZFS root file-system support from Ubiquity coming together at the last moments of the cycle. So, simply put, Ubuntu 19.10 highlights largely come down to:

- GNOME 3.34 is the default desktop and is quite exciting thanks to its many upstream improvements, including better performance and -- assuming you opt for the non-default session on Ubuntu -- much better Wayland support.

- Experimental ZFS file-system support via the Ubiquity installer.

- The NVIDIA drivers are now bundled on the Ubuntu ISO, though not particularly useful or important unless you are deploying to Internet-less setups. Otherwise you can do as was achievable previously in downloading them from the archive while also ensuring you have the newest drivers.

- Linux 5.3 + Mesa 19.2 + GCC 9 are some of the prominent updates found in Ubuntu 19.10. GCC 9 is a big one particularly if you are building software for modern processors and other GNU toolchain updates like Glibc 2.30. Linux 5.3 provides for good out-of-the-box hardware support with current hardware and is the latest stable release for the moment.


Ubuntu 19.10 can be downloaded from releases.ubuntu.com. Many more Ubuntu 19.10 benchmarks coming up over the days ahead.

Onward to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, the Focal Fossa.
8 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Ubuntu 19.10's Kernel Ships With A DoS / Arbitrary Code Execution Bug In The IPv6 Code
Canonical Is At Around 437 Employees, Pulled In $99M While Still Operating At A Loss
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Codenamed The Focal Fossa, Arriving On 23 April
Ubuntu's ZFS Trajectory Is Going From Exciting To Even More Exciting
Mir 1.5 Released With Bug Fixes & Wayland Improvements
Ubuntu 19.10 Makes It So Easy To Have Your Desktop Running Off A ZFS File-System
Popular News This Week
KDE Plasma Mobile Is Beginning To Look Surprisingly Good
Ubuntu's ZFS Trajectory Is Going From Exciting To Even More Exciting
A Vast Majority Of Linux's Input Improvements Are Developed By One Individual
Ubuntu 19.10 Makes It So Easy To Have Your Desktop Running Off A ZFS File-System
System76 Launches Two Intel Laptops With "Open-Source Firmware" Coreboot
Red Hat's New Graphics Engineer Is A Longtime AMD/ATI Linux Developer