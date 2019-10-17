Ubuntu 19.10 "Eoan Ermine" has hit mirrors today for an on-time release of this six-month non-LTS installment to Ubuntu Linux.
Ubuntu 19.10 is a bit more lively than some of the recent Ubuntu releases otherwise, thanks to GNOME 3.34 being a big update on the desktop (including many upstream contributions from the likes of Canonical's Daniel van Vugt), Linux 5.3 being a solid kernel release, and the experimental ZFS root file-system support from Ubiquity coming together at the last moments of the cycle. So, simply put, Ubuntu 19.10 highlights largely come down to:
- GNOME 3.34 is the default desktop and is quite exciting thanks to its many upstream improvements, including better performance and -- assuming you opt for the non-default session on Ubuntu -- much better Wayland support.
- Experimental ZFS file-system support via the Ubiquity installer.
- The NVIDIA drivers are now bundled on the Ubuntu ISO, though not particularly useful or important unless you are deploying to Internet-less setups. Otherwise you can do as was achievable previously in downloading them from the archive while also ensuring you have the newest drivers.
- Linux 5.3 + Mesa 19.2 + GCC 9 are some of the prominent updates found in Ubuntu 19.10. GCC 9 is a big one particularly if you are building software for modern processors and other GNU toolchain updates like Glibc 2.30. Linux 5.3 provides for good out-of-the-box hardware support with current hardware and is the latest stable release for the moment.
Ubuntu 19.10 can be downloaded from releases.ubuntu.com. Many more Ubuntu 19.10 benchmarks coming up over the days ahead.
Onward to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, the Focal Fossa.
