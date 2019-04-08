Ubuntu 19.04 Released As A Big Linux Desktop Improvement Thanks To GNOME 3.32
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 18 April 2019 at 09:29 AM EDT. 3 Comments
The Ubuntu 19.04 "Disco Dingo" has been officially released as the latest non-LTS, six-month installment to Ubuntu Linux.

Ubuntu 19.04 on the desktop front is a big step forward thanks to the use of GNOME 3.32. GNOME 3.32 has turned out superb and offers better performance, better Wayland support, CPU/GPU handling improvements, fractional scaling for HiDPI displays, and many other improvements.


While non-LTS releases don't tend to be too popular on servers, Ubuntu Server 19.04 does bring OpenStack Stein, the latest Kubernetes, and a variety of other updates.


Under the hood powering Ubuntu 19.04 is the Linux 5.0 kernel, Mesa 19.0, Glibc 2.29, GCC 8.3, OpenSSL 1.1.1b, and a variety of other updated components.

Download links and more details on Ubuntu 19.04 via the release announcement.

I'll have more Ubuntu 19.04 benchmarks shortly on Phoronix. From all my testing thus far, I'm quite pleased with this release as simply having the upgrade to GNOME 3.32 + Linux 5.0 + Mesa 19.0 means a lot for a great desktop experience in 2019.
