Ubuntu 18.10 Set For Release Today With Some Nice Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 18 October 2018 at 01:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
UBUNTU --
It's Cosmic Cuttlefish day! Assuming no last minute delays, Ubuntu 18.10 and its downstream flavors will be out today with their newest six-month non-LTS releases to be supported through July of 2019.

With Ubuntu 18.10 on the desktop the most user-facing change is the revised default theme for the GNOME Shell experience. The theme formerly known as "Communitheme" and now known as "Yaru" turned out fairly nice for Ubuntu 18.10 as the default appearance. While on the topic of GNOME Shell, Ubuntu 18.10 is defaulting to the X.Org Server based session like Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and they are not yet back to riding the Wayland session -- but it can be easily still toggled at log-in time for those wishing to help vet the GNOME Wayland stack.


Ubuntu 18.10's GNOME stack is based upon the latest GNOME 3.30 release and all the improvements it brings to the table.


Common to Ubuntu 18.10 and its various flavors is the Linux 4.18 kernel, which means better hardware support, various performance improvements, and other optimizations compared to Ubuntu 18.04's Linux 4.15. Ubuntu 18.10 also pulls in GCC8 over GCC7, Mesa 18.2 for having the latest stable open-source graphics drivers, X.Org Server 1.20.1 for a better SteamVR experience and other improvements, and a whole lot of other package updates like OpenSSL 1.1.1 and OpenJDK 11.

On the Ubuntu Server front they continued working on their new installer, Open vSwitch 2.10 is available, QEMU 2.12 and libvirt 4.6 power the open-source virtualization user-space bits, and various other updates.


Overall, Ubuntu 18.10 "Cosmic Cuttlefish" is quite a modest six-month upgrade for being the first past the Ubuntu 18.04 cycle. Exciting me the most, of course, is simply the package upgrades with riding Linux 4.18 + Mesa 18.2 for a much better Linux gaming experience and having moved on now to GCC8.

What didn't get achieved for the Ubuntu 18.10 cycle is the long-awaited data viewer to the Ubuntu software/hardware survey introduced in 18.04 LTS... As of writing there's still no public means of being able to view the statistics on these opt-in Ubuntu survey installations. Additionally, the plans for better Android phone integration with the Ubuntu 18.10 desktop by means of bundling GS Connect also didn't happen as planned for the Ubuntu 18.10 cycle.


More Ubuntu 18.10 benchmarks will be coming up shortly on Phoronix. Ubuntu 18.10 should be officially available for download later today and then onwards to the Ubuntu 19.04 cycle... Dapper Drake 2.0 or whatever it ends up being codenamed.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Ubuntu Server Is Making It Easier To Deploy Let's Encrypt SSL Certificates
The Expected Feature We Didn't See Yet For Ubuntu 18.10
You Can Help Ubuntu This Weekend Test The Near-Final Cosmic Cuttlefish
Ubuntu Touch OTA-5 Is Being Prepped With New Browser, Qt Auto Scaling
Ubuntu's Bring-Up Of NVIDIA's Driver With Mir Continues
The MATE Wayland Port Is Moving Along, NVIDIA Mir Support Still Being Tackled
Popular News This Week
Raspberry Pi's Raspbian OS Updated With New Kernel, Startup Wizard Improvements
The Linux Kernel In 2018 Finally Deems USB 3.0 Ubiquitous Rather Than An Oddity
La Frite: A Libre ARM SBC For $5, 10x Faster Than The Raspberry Pi Zero
Microsoft Joins Open Invention Network With Its 60,000+ Patents
GNOME 3.32 Planning To Retire Application Menus
AMD Stages A Number Of Fixes Ahead Of Linux 4.20~5.0 - Plus Vega 20 "MGPU Fan Boost"