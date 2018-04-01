Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS Now Available With The New HWE Stack
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 14 February 2019 at 06:45 PM EST. Add A Comment
Following a small delay, Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS is now available as the latest point release to the Bionic Beaver for a Valentine's Day debut.

This update to the long-term support Ubuntu 18.04 is notable in that it provides the new "HWE" hardware enablement stack that is back-ported from Ubuntu 18.10. This provides the newer Linux 4.18 kernel (rather than Linux 4.15) to offer better hardware support and other new kernel features. Plus there is the updated Mesa and other components to provide for a greater open-source graphics driver experience. Long story short, it's worthwhile for those wanting to use the stability of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and its mature packages but with fresher hardware support.

Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS also ships with many updated packages providing various bug fixes. A number of installation and upgrade bugs have been fixed, a smothering of desktop bugs, and also a good number of server fixes too.

Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS can be downloaded from releases.ubuntu.com.
