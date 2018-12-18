Ubuntu 18.04 LTS currently relies upon the OpenSSL 1.1.0 library, but a stable release update will soon be taking it to OpenSSL 1.1.1 complete with TLS 1.3 support.
Ubuntu 18.04 shipped earlier this year with OpenSSL 1.1.0 but it plans to switch over to OpenSSL 1.1.1 since that version will be maintained longer. OpenSSL 1.1.1 most notably adds TLS 1.3 support as a desired addition for Ubuntu 18.04 server users but there are also other benefits like better protection from side-channel attacks, a rewritten random number generator, and various other crypto improvements. OpenSSL 1.1.1 was introduced this past September.
Dimitri John Ledkov has laid out the plans for this OpenSSL 1.1.1 SRU to Ubuntu 18.04. So far the testing results are looking good and the transition to the new OpenSSL release should be smooth for users. Following the introduction of OpenSSL 1.1.1 there will also be SRU updates for enabling TLSv1.3 support within Apache and OpenSSH.
Add A Comment