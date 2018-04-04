USB Type-C Improvements On The Way To The Linux 4.17 Kernel
The Linux 4.17 kernel is bringing further improvements to USB Type-C support.

USB Type-C work queued for entering the Linux 4.17 kernel includes the promotion of more code from staging to the kernel tree proper, alert and status message handling within the Type-C Port Manager "TPCM" code, various improvements to the Rockchip Type-C driver, new Type-C switch/mux and usb-role-switch functions, a Pericom PI3USB30532 cross switch driver, an API for being able to control USB Type-C multiplexers, and other improvements.

The Pericom PI3USB30532 driver was written by Hans de Goede at Red Hat and appears to be a fairly common USB-C MUX chip.

The complete list of USB changes for the Linux 4.17 kernel can be found via this pull request sent in today by Greg Kroah-Hartman.
