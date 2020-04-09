UDisks 2.9 To Support LVM's Virtual Data Optimizer For Deduplication/Compression
The FreeDesktop.org UDisks project that provides a daemon and interface for querying and manipulating storage devices on Linux is approaching its long overdue version 2.9 update.

It's been nearly two years since the introduction of the UDisks 2.8 series and now the version 2.9 release should be coming up soon. The Storage APIs blog has a new post by Red Hat's Tomáš Bžatek on the work they've been carrying out for UDisks 2.9.0. Some of the highlights include support for easily configurable mount points, updates to D-Bus object properties, and shifting around its VDO focus.

The Virtual Data Optimizer focus is what's most interesting as now in place of their previous VDO module they are now supporting LVM's VDO. The LVM Virtual Data Optimizer can provide inline block-level deduplication, compression, and thin provisioning. Deduplication helps to avoid duplicated blocks on disk and this LVM VDO is now one of several projects offering different deduplication capabilities. The LVM VDO compression facility is backed by the LZ4 algorithm.

With UDisks 2.9.0 is support for LVM VDO in conjunction with the latest LVM and libblockdev components. More details on LVM VDO by itself via its man page.

More details on the prominent changes for the upcoming UDisks 2.9 release via the Storage APIs blog.
